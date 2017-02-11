Arda Turan and Gerard Pique join Barcelona's injury list ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash away to Alaves.

Barcelona will be without the services of Arda Turan and Gerard Pique for Saturday afternoon's La Liga clash with Alaves.

Turan will miss the league fixture with a groin problem, while Pique is understood to have missed training with a fitness concern, ruling the centre-back out of action this weekend.

Rafinha and Javier Mascherano are also on the sidelines for the Spanish champions, meaning that there is a place in the selection for highly-rated midfielder Carles Alena.

Andres Iniesta is also back in the squad after missing the last month with a calf problem.

"Arda Turan missed Friday's training session at the Ciutat Esportiva with a groin problem and was not included in the list," read a statement from the Spanish outfit.

"Rafinha is still recovering from a broken nose so he misses out, as does Javier Mascherano, who picked up a hamstring injury on Tuesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

"Goalkeeper Jordi Masip and defender Gerard Pique have also been omitted from the squad which means a place for B team midfielder Carles Alena, who also trained with the first team on Friday ahead of the league clash with fellow Copa del Rey finalists Alaves."

Three points for Barcelona on Saturday afternoon would take them above Real Madrid to the top of La Liga.