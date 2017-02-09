Everton boss Ronald Koeman quashes Barcelona speculation

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman insists that there is no substance to reports linking him with Barcelona.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 22:08 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The Dutchman's former representative Guido Albers has claimed that the ex-Barca player and coach has been earmarked as a potential successor to Luis Enrique at Camp Nou.

However, Koeman has told reporters ahead of Everton's Premier League visit to Middlesbrough that there is no substance to Albers's remarks.

"He is not my manager anymore," he said.

"[There is] nothing, nothing, nothing. I will always be related to Barcelona - it happened in the past and it will happen in the future."

Barca are yet to confirm whether Enrique will be offered a new deal this summer when his contract expires.

Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
