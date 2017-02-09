Everton manager Ronald Koeman insists that there is no substance to reports linking him with Barcelona.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The Dutchman's former representative Guido Albers has claimed that the ex-Barca player and coach has been earmarked as a potential successor to Luis Enrique at Camp Nou.

However, Koeman has told reporters ahead of Everton's Premier League visit to Middlesbrough that there is no substance to Albers's remarks.

"He is not my manager anymore," he said.

"[There is] nothing, nothing, nothing. I will always be related to Barcelona - it happened in the past and it will happen in the future."

Barca are yet to confirm whether Enrique will be offered a new deal this summer when his contract expires.