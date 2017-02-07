Luis Enrique hints that he will turn to Denis Suarez to fill the void left by Neymar in Barcelona's second-leg tie with Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has insisted that he has plenty of "very good quality" options to fill in for suspended forward Neymar in the Copa del Rey meeting against Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan giants welcome Atleti to Camp Nou for the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday, looking to protect a 2-1 advantage from last week.

A yellow card picked up by Neymar in that match rules him out of return tie, but Enrique - already potentially without broken nose victim Rafinha - is not sweating ahead of the match.

"I have less options in the 'pivote' position," he is quoted as saying by Sport. "But I do have options there, too. Rafinha is injured and I don't know if he'll be ready, but Denis [Suarez] has played there in other teams. There are interesting options of a very good quality."

Neymar was the subject of plenty of praise from his manager following the 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the weekend, which made it 14 without defeat in La Liga.