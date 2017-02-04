Feb 4, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
3-0
Athletic Bilbao
Alcacer (18'), Messi (40'), Vidal (67')
Pique (22')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Iturraspe (27'), de Marcos (34'), Laporte (70')

Luis Enrique praises "spectacular" Barcelona forward Neymar

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Luis Enrique insists that Neymar is a "vital" player for Barcelona, coming in the wake of controversial comments made by vice-president Jordi Mestre.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 14:52 UK

Luis Enrique has hailed the "spectacular" performance of Neymar against Athletic Bilbao following recent controversial comments aimed the Barcelona forward's way.

Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre suggested that Neymar was fouled regularly because he "often provokes defenders", before backtracking and claiming that it was not intended as a criticism of the Brazilian trickster.

Neymar responded with another solid display against Bilbao at Camp Nou on Saturday, helping his side to a comfortable 3-0 win that lifts them back into second place in La Liga, leading to praise from boss Enrique.

"Neymar did everything as normal and he was spectacular," he told reporters. "We saw a brilliant version of Neymar and he's vital for us.

"The objective of the team is to fight to help the pressure. The forwards are the first ones who go to press. In order to win trophies, you have to defend well. Leaving the goalkeeper with nothing is a good omen for us."

Neymar now has five goals and seven assists in the Spanish top flight this season, as well as a further four goals in European and domestic cup competitions.

Hector 'Daniel-san' Bellerin of Arsenal controls the ball against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 24, 2016
Read Next:
Barcelona ramp up Bellerin interest
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Neymar, Jordi Mestre, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Luis Enrique praises "spectacular" Barcelona forward Neymar
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao - as it happened
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Barcelona 'add Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil to summer wishlist'
Result: Paco Alcacer nets in Barcelona winEnrique delighted to have midfield duo backRonaldinho rejoins Barca as ambassadorResult: Luis Suarez, Messi net in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona - as it happened
Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exitDybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'Luis Enrique calls for goalline technologyResult: Betis, Barca share the points in SevilleTeam News: Betis coach hands debuts to Tosca, Pardo
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona21136255183745
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
5Villarreal2198428141435
6Real Sociedad2011273128335
7Athletic Bilbao219572625132
8Espanyol218852927232
9EibarEibar219573229332
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas207763131028
12AlavesAlaves216961920-127
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga215792835-722
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
16Valencia2054112940-1119
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142041-2113
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand