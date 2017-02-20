General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu gives Luis Enrique backing

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says that discussions over Luis Enrique's future at the club will take place in April, but is backing the manager to stay.
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has backed Luis Enrique to remain in charge of the club beyond the end of the current season.

The 46-year-old's contract expires this summer and reports have claimed that he could step down from his role in order to take a sabbatical from the game.

Performances this season have added to the speculation over his future, with a section of supporters making their unhappiness at the team's progress known during Sunday's narrow 2-1 win over lowly Leganes.

However, despite Barca sitting on the brink of a first Champions League last 16 exit in a decade and trailing Real Madrid in La Liga, Bartomeu insists that he has not thought of a possible replacement for Enrique and will discuss his future in April.

"The priority is still for Luis Enrique to continue. In the last few years, he has won almost all competitions. The Barca supporters are very happy with him," he told Catalan broadcaster TV3.

"We will speak to Luis in April to see how he feels. There is no plan B. He is doing an extraordinary job and now we enter the most important stage of the season."

Enrique has been in charge of Barcelona since 2014, winning the treble in his first season before adding a domestic double last term.

