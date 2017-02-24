Juanfran "calm" amid Barcelona rumours

Deportivo La Coruna defender Juanfran says that he is "calm" amid suggestions of interest from Barcelona.

Deportivo La Coruna defender Juanfran has insisted that he is "calm" amid suggestions that Barcelona are interested in bringing the Spaniard to Camp Nou.

Earlier this month, Barcelona boss Luis Enrique revealed that he is considering signing a new right-back after learning that Aleix Vidal would miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated ankle.

Under Spanish rules, the Catalan giants would be allowed to sign any free agent, or players who are registered to clubs in Spain outside of the regular European transfer window.

Juanfran is the latest right-back being linked with a move to the Spanish champions, but the 28-year-old has denied that he has held talks over a move to Camp Nou.

"In the end it's not an easy situation and I am not going to cheat anyone," Juanfran told La Opinion. "I don't want to talk about if there are rumours or if there is interest. I am focused on my job and for that reason I have people close to me who I trust, my representatives. My agents haven't said anything to me, so I'm calm."

Sergi Roberto is currently Barcelona's only available senior right-back.