A report claims that Barcelona fail with a £1.7m bid for Eibar defender Ander Capa, who has a release clause of £8.5m.

Barcelona have reportedly failed with a £1.7m bid for Eibar defender Ander Capa.

Earlier this week, Barcelona boss Luis Enrique revealed that he is considering signing a new right-back after learning that Aleix Vidal would miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated ankle.

Under Spanish rules, the Catalan giants would be allowed to sign any free agent, or players who are registered to clubs in Spain outside of the regular European transfer window.

According to AS, the Spanish champions launched a £1.7m move for Capa last week, but Eibar rejected the offer and signalled that they would not sell for anything less than the 25-year-old's £8.5m release clause.

Barcelona have also been linked with a shock move for experienced defender Jose Bosingwa, who has been without a club since leaving Trabzonspor at the end of last season.