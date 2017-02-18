New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Barcelona fail with Ander Capa bid

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Barcelona fail with a £1.7m bid for Eibar defender Ander Capa, who has a release clause of £8.5m.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10:37 UK

Barcelona have reportedly failed with a £1.7m bid for Eibar defender Ander Capa.

Earlier this week, Barcelona boss Luis Enrique revealed that he is considering signing a new right-back after learning that Aleix Vidal would miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated ankle.

Under Spanish rules, the Catalan giants would be allowed to sign any free agent, or players who are registered to clubs in Spain outside of the regular European transfer window.

According to AS, the Spanish champions launched a £1.7m move for Capa last week, but Eibar rejected the offer and signalled that they would not sell for anything less than the 25-year-old's £8.5m release clause.

Barcelona have also been linked with a shock move for experienced defender Jose Bosingwa, who has been without a club since leaving Trabzonspor at the end of last season.

Sergi Enrich of SD Eibar celebrates with his teammate Sergio Gontan of SD Eibar after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Valencia CF at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Eibar, Spain.
Read Next:
Fulham 'to swoop for Sergi Enrich'
>
View our homepages for Ander Capa, Luis Enrique, Aleix Vidal, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Barcelona, Real Madrid interested in Arsene Wenger?
 Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Jorge Sampaoli refuses to rule out replacing Luis Enrique
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Pep Guardiola: "Barcelona are still the best team in the world"
Pochettino plays down Barca speculationNeymar: CL progress "practically impossible"Verratti plays down Barcelona speculationEnrique 'loses Barca dressing room'Enrique 'restrained during row with journalist'
Di Maria hails 'special' win over BarcaBusquets: 'PSG outdid us physically'Result: Di Maria nets brace in spectacular PSG winTeam News: Andres Iniesta starts for BarcelonaLive Commentary: PSG 4-0 Barcelona - as it happened
> Barcelona Homepage
More Eibar News
Sergi Enrich of SD Eibar celebrates with his teammate Sergio Gontan of SD Eibar after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Valencia CF at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Eibar, Spain.
Fulham 'to swoop for Eibar forward Sergi Enrich'
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid coast into Copa del Rey semi-finals
 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring with Neymar during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Getafe on March 12, 2016
Result: Barcelona comfortable winners at Ipurua to keep pressure on leaders
Live Commentary: Eibar 0-4 Barcelona - as it happenedTeam News: Neymar back for BarcelonaBig three kept apart in Copa last eightResult: Atletico beat Eibar to regain fourthLive Commentary: Eibar 0-2 Atletico - as it happened
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: West Ham, Saints eye Garcia moveEibar teammates apologise for sex tapeEibar's Garcia hails "historic draw"Result: Real Madrid held at home by in-form Eibar
> Eibar Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla22144444281646
4Atletico MadridAtletico22126439182142
5Real Sociedad2213273631541
6Villarreal2299429151436
7EibarEibar2210573629735
8Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis2266102235-1324
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2244142443-1916
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version