Barcelona 'consider Jose Bosingwa deal'

Jose Bosingwa of Queens Park Rangers looks dejected during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle United at Loftus Road on May 12, 2013
A report claims that Barcelona could move for free agent Jose Bosingwa as they seek a short-term right-back.
Barcelona are reportedly preparing a shock move for free agent Jose Bosingwa.

Earlier this week, Barcelona boss Luis Enrique revealed that his club were considering signing a new right-back after losing Aleix Vidal for the remainder of the season to an ankle problem.

Under Spanish rules, the Spanish champions would be allowed to sign any free agent or players who are registered to clubs in Spain outside of the regular European transfer window.

According to Marca, Barcelona want a stop-gap rather than a long-term signing and are considering offering a contract to 34-year-old Bosingwa, who is currently without a club after leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

The 25-time Portuguese international represented Chelsea between 2008 and 2012 - winning the Premier League, the Champions League and three FA Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge.

