Barcelona 'consider short-term signing'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has revealed that he is considering signing a new right-back after learning that Aleix Vidal will miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated ankle.
Vidal picked up the injury during Saturday's 6-0 victory over Alaves and the significance of the damage means that the Spaniard will be unavailable until the 2017-18 campaign.

Under Spanish rules, Barcelona would be allowed to sign any free agent or players who are registered to clubs in Spain outside of the regular European transfer window.

Enrique, speaking ahead of Barcelona's Champions League last-16 first leg with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, has said that bringing in a new right-back 'is an option the club are considering'.

"Aleix has already started the recovery process. It's now a question of trying to get better step-by-step," Enrique told reporters.

"Whenever a player's out [long-term] and [while the] rules allow us to bring in a new player, it's an option we will look at taking. He is a player we will miss considerably, so [signing a player] is something we are considering and if there's an option which convinces us we may well go for it."

Any new arrival at Camp Nou would be unavailable to play in the Champions League this season.

Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
