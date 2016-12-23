Real Madrid are drawn with Sevilla in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey, while holders Barcelona will take on Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid have been drawn with Sevilla in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey, while holders Barcelona will take on Athletic Bilbao in a repeat of the 2015 final.

Real Madrid's meeting with the Europa League winners and Barcelona's clash with Bilbao are the two standout ties in the round of 16, while Atletico Madrid will take on Las Palmas in another all-La Liga affair.

Elsewhere, Alcorcon have been drawn with Cordoba, while Real Sociedad and Villarreal, who have both impressed in La Liga this season, will lock horns.

Deportivo La Coruna versus Alaves, Valencia versus Celta Vigo and Osasuna versus Eibar completes the draw, with the first-leg ties to be played the first week of January and the return matches one week later.

Barcelona have a record 28 Copa del Rey crowns to their name, while Bilbao have won the competition on 23 occasions. Real Madrid are third on 19 crowns, while Atletico have lifted the trophy on 10 occasions.

Full draw:

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid

Alcorcon v Cordoba

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Sevilla

Real Sociedad v Villarreal

Deportivo La Coruna v Alaves

Valencia v Celta Vigo

Osasuna v Eibar