Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid are drawn with Sevilla in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey, while holders Barcelona will take on Athletic Bilbao.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:51 UK

Real Madrid have been drawn with Sevilla in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey, while holders Barcelona will take on Athletic Bilbao in a repeat of the 2015 final.

Real Madrid's meeting with the Europa League winners and Barcelona's clash with Bilbao are the two standout ties in the round of 16, while Atletico Madrid will take on Las Palmas in another all-La Liga affair.

Elsewhere, Alcorcon have been drawn with Cordoba, while Real Sociedad and Villarreal, who have both impressed in La Liga this season, will lock horns.

Deportivo La Coruna versus Alaves, Valencia versus Celta Vigo and Osasuna versus Eibar completes the draw, with the first-leg ties to be played the first week of January and the return matches one week later.

Barcelona have a record 28 Copa del Rey crowns to their name, while Bilbao have won the competition on 23 occasions. Real Madrid are third on 19 crowns, while Atletico have lifted the trophy on 10 occasions.

Full draw:

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid
Alcorcon v Cordoba
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona
Real Madrid v Sevilla
Real Sociedad v Villarreal
Deportivo La Coruna v Alaves
Valencia v Celta Vigo
Osasuna v Eibar

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Barcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'
>
View our homepages for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao, Alcorcon, Cordoba, Las Palmas, Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Deportivo La Coruna, Alaves, Valencia, Celta Vigo, Osasuna, Eibar, Copa del Rey, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Thibaut Courtois flashes a smile in the direction of an obsessed reporter at a Chelsea press conference on December 8, 2015
Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois 'wants Real Madrid move'
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez 'offered to Premier League clubs by Real Madrid'
Chelsea 'pull out of James race'Matthaus: 'Aubameyang worth more than Pogba'Report: Real Madrid in Courtois talksRennes rule out Odegaard loan moveSister 'had sex in Ronaldo's bed'
Real Madrid transfer ban halvedRonaldo thanks teammates for "dream year"James Rodriguez unsure of Madrid futureResult: Ronaldo treble helps Madrid to Club World Cup crownReport: Chelsea plotting £75m bid for Rodriguez
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Barcelona 7-0 Hercules (8-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Result: Barcelona into last-16 of Copa del Rey with thumping win
Bartomeu: 'No plans to sell Vidal'Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngsterReport: Tenerife want Kaptoum on loanAlcacer hails "special" Barcelona goalEnrique 'never had Alcacer doubts'
Team News: Enrique rings the changes for Hercules tieBarcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'Enrique "optimistic" about Barca seasonBarca president confident of Messi stayLuis Enrique unfazed by Neymar dry spell
> Barcelona Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Manchester United, Manchester City 'to battle for Antoine Griezmann'
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Report: Manchester United preparing deal for Antoine Griezmann
Simeone: 'I could extend Atletico contract'Atletico assistant Burgos hails CerciBarcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'Result: Atletico into last-16 of Copa del ReyLive Commentary: Atletico 4-1 Guijuelo - as it happened
Shaqiri reveals Liverpool interestReal Madrid transfer ban halvedGriezmann: 'Koscielny speaks to me about Arsenal'Report: Atletico eye Eduardo from ChelseaCerezo 'calm' amid Atletico struggles
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Sevilla News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Samir Nasri in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Report: Sevilla told £21m for Manchester City's Samir Nasri
 Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Arsenal 'to make £30m move for Julian Draxler'
Sevilla in for Arsenal target Draxler?Nasri: 'We can have sex until midnight'Report: Juve want N'Zonzi in JanuarySissoko attracting interest from Italy, Spain?Report: Juventus preparing N'Zonzi swoop
Sevilla: 'Nasri to miss next two games'Vitolo blasts "absurd" Mark ClattenburgResult: Juventus beat Sevilla to reach CL last 16Calleri 'on verge of West Ham exit'Agent: 'Vangioni could join Sevilla'
> Sevilla Homepage
More Athletic Bilbao News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club Bilbao reacts during the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Levante UD at San Mames Stadium on August 30, 2014
Aritz Aduriz signs new Athletic Bilbao deal
 Sports Mole logo
Yeray Alvarez laughs off Barcelona rumours
Julen Lopetegui: 'Aduriz a good option'Bilbao forward Williams rejects exit talkResult: Alvaro Morata strike sends Real topLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao - as it happenedLiverpool to launch £45m Inaki Williams bid?
EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsAymeric Laporte: 'I rejected Man City'Result: Barcelona beat Bilbao at San MamesTeam News: Ter Stegen comes in for Claudio BravoLive Commentary: Athletic 0-1 Barcelona - as it happened
> Athletic Bilbao Homepage
More Alcorcon News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Alcorcon see off Barcelona B
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Barcelona B end four-game winless streak to thump Alcorcon
Granada sign BabinResult: Last-gasp winner for 10-man Barcelona BBabin signs pre-contract agreement with GranadaResult: Castilla end winless runResult: Espanyol snatch spot in quarter-finals
Result: Alcorcon stun EspanyolLive Commentary: Alcorcon 1-0 Espanyol - as it happenedReport: Levante to announce Nagore signingResult: Barca B snatch late point at AlcorconResult: Alcorcon knock out Granada
> Alcorcon Homepage
More Cordoba News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest secure Daniel Pinillos signing?
 Jose Angel Crespo of Bologna FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and AS Livorno Calcio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on October 27, 2013
Aston Villa sign Jose Angel Crespo
Aston Villa agree Jose Angel Crespo dealResult: Eibar relegated despite Cordoba routLa Liga Team of the WeekResult: Cordoba win moves Rayo into top halfLa Liga Team of the Week
Result: Granada move within a point of safetyLa Liga Team of the WeekPlayer Ratings: Cordoba 0-8 BarcelonaMatch Analysis: Cordoba 0-8 BarcelonaResult: Barcelona put eight past Cordoba
> Cordoba Homepage
More Las Palmas News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: La Liga duo eye Stoke City's Bojan Krkic
 Sports Mole logo
Las Palmas forward Sergio Aruajo handed nine-month prison sentence
Boateng hails life at Las PalmasBoateng: 'Ronaldinho best of all time'Las Palmas back Sergio AraujoResult: Las Palmas hold Real Madrid to drawLive Commentary: Las Palmas 2-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
Preview: Las Palmas vs. Real MadridReport: Arsenal, Leicester want MesaSaturday's La Liga fixtures in doubt?Report: Boateng heading for Las PalmasReal Madrid 'join Mauricio Lemos race'
> Las Palmas Homepage
More Real Sociedad News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Leverkusen's midfielder Emre Can (L) vies with Real Sociedad's defender Carlos Martinez during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match Real Sociedad de Futbol vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen on December 10, 2013
Real Sociedad's Carlos Martinez to miss rest of season
 Neymar and Esteban Granero in actione during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona on April 9, 2016
Eusebio Sacristan: 'Barcelona must improve'
Result: Messi rescues a point for BarcelonaTeam News: Sociedad, Barcelona both unchangedLive Commentary: Sociedad 1-1 Barcelona - as it happenedEnrique: 'Neymar will play at Anoeta'Real Sociedad 'employ homeless man'
Result: Real Madrid start new season with winLive Commentary: Sociedad 0-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedEx-Villa player Atkinson 'dies after police fire taser'Result: Gray helps Burnley to Real Sociedad drawReport: Llorente to join Sociedad on loan
> Real Sociedad Homepage
More Villarreal News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'monitor Roberto Soriano'
 Diego Simeone bellows during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal on February 20, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid slip to sixth in La Liga with defeat to Villarreal
Cedric Bakambu: 'I rejected PSG move'Report: Marcelino wants England moveVillarreal sign Indian forward KuruniyanEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsResult: Villarreal earn a point at the Bernabeu
Team News: Ronaldo, Bale return to Real Madrid XILive Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Villarreal - as it happenedResult: Monaco qualify for CL group stageVillarreal 'turn to Pellegrini after Marcelino exit'Man City draw Steaua Bucuresti in CL
> Villarreal Homepage
More Deportivo La Coruna News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Sports Mole logo
Florin Andone "very happy" at Deportivo La Coruna
 Sergio Ramos gets involved with the shirtless action after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Real Madrid rescue historic late win
Lucas Perez returns to Spain for treatmentResult: Messi makes scoring return in Barca winLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo - as it happenedBabel 'undergoing Deportivo medical'Joselu: 'I am different to Lucas Perez'
Joselu makes Deportivo loan switchArsenal confirm Lucas Perez arrivalWenger confirms Mustafi, Lucas signingsWenger likens Lucas Perez to VardyWenger "99% confident" of double swoop
> Deportivo La Coruna Homepage
More Alaves News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 A general view of the Etihad Stadium is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on March 4, 2015
Manu Garcia pens Manchester City contract extension
 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid on May 14, 2016
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo nets hat-trick in Real Madrid win
Live Commentary: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happenedReal Madrid unable to recall LlorenteReport: Real Madrid to recall LlorenteResult: Alaves stun Barcelona at Camp NouTeam News: Cillessen, Alcacer handed Barcelona debuts
Live Commentary: Barcelona 1-2 Alaves - as it happenedLuis Enrique: 'Messi fit to face Alaves'Man City's Garcia joins Alaves on loanResult: Barca youngsters held by AlavesResult: Morilla goal secures Espanyol passage
> Alaves Homepage
More Valencia News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ended a 2-2 draw on May 9, 2015
Arsenal 'chasing Valencia left-back Jose Gaya'
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Report: Valencia in Nemanja Maksimovic talks
Dani Parejo dropped over drunken videoReport: Southampton want Dani ParejoReport: La Liga duo eye Bojan KrkicReport: Barcelona eye Joao Cancelo moveReport: Liverpool, Spurs plotting Chicharito bid
Valencia 'pull plug on permanent Mangala deal'West Ham to offload Zaza to Valencia?Report: Valencia want Thiago MottaCalleri 'on verge of West Ham exit'Prandelli 'not contemplating' Cancelo exit
> Valencia Homepage
More Celta Vigo News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas 'shocked' at Spain call-up
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Manchester City's Nolito wants to return to Celta Vigo
Eduardo Berizzo praises Celta characterEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsCarlos Mourino denies Celta Vigo saleResult: Barcelona suffer defeat at Celta VigoLive Commentary: Celta Vigo 4-3 Barcelona - as it happened
Result: Kroos rescues late win for MadridReport: Munir agrees Celta Vigo loanCelta "very close" to Adem Ljajic dealManchester City announce Nolito signingNolito 'to undergo Man City medical'
> Celta Vigo Homepage
More Osasuna News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi nets brace in Barcelona win
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Team News: Arda Turan comes in for suspended Neymar
Live Commentary: Osasuna 0-3 Barcelona - as it happenedCaparros appointed new Osasuna bossOsasuna sack Enrique MartinResult: Ronaldo returns as Real hit five past OsasunaLive Commentary: Real Madrid 5-2 Osasuna - as it happened
Saturday's La Liga fixtures in doubt?Dortmund sign Merino from OsasunaOsasuna disqualified from Copa del ReyOTD: Ronaldo stars as Madrid hammer OsasunaEspanyol firmly deny match-fixing claims
> Osasuna Homepage
More Eibar News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last-16
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Report: West Ham United, Southampton eye Dani Garcia move
 Antonio Luna in action for Hellas Verona on November 9, 2014
Eibar teammates apologise for sex tape leak
Eibar's Garcia hails "historic draw"Result: Real Madrid held at home by in-form EibarLive Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Eibar - as it happenedSaturday's La Liga fixtures in doubt?Report: Eibar sign Bebe from Benfica
Pedro Leon joins Eibar on two-year dealBarcelona, Real to battle for titleReport: Everton, Spurs in Baston raceResult: Real Madrid beat Eibar to go secondTeam News: Bale on bench for Real Madrid
> Eibar Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version