Dec 21, 2016 at 9pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
7-0
HerculesHercules
Digne (37'), Rakitic (45' pen.), Rafinha (50'), Turan (55', 86', 89'), Alcacer (73')
Vidal (42')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Pena (42')

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique 'never had Paco Alcacer doubts'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hails Paco Alcacer after the Spaniard opened his goalscoring account for the club during Wednesday's 7-0 win over Hercules.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 09:14 UK

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has said that it was always going to be a matter of time before Paco Alcacer opened his goalscoring account for the Spanish champions.

Alcacer failed to register in his first 10 appearances for the Catalan giants following a summer move from Valencia, but was on the scoresheet in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Hercules in the Copa del Rey.

Enrique has insisted that he 'never had any doubts' over the quality of the Spain international, who netted 15 times for Valencia during the 2015-16 campaign.

"I have not felt wrong for him because these are things that happen in football, although we were all looking forward to his first goal," Enrique told reporters. "We know him and he does not give us any doubts. I am content with the performance of Paco and for all the players."

Barcelona will return to La Liga action with a trip to Villarreal on January 8.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Report: City willing to sell Hart to Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Paco Alcacer, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Barcelona 7-0 Hercules (8-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Result: Barcelona into last-16 of Copa del Rey with thumping win
 Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confident of Lionel Messi stay
Bartomeu: 'No plans to sell Vidal'Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngsterReport: Tenerife want Kaptoum on loanAlcacer hails "special" Barcelona goalEnrique 'never had Alcacer doubts'
Team News: Enrique rings the changes for Hercules tieBarcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'Enrique "optimistic" about Barca seasonLuis Enrique unfazed by Neymar dry spellMan City to hijack Barca Srna bid?
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version