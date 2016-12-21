Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hails Paco Alcacer after the Spaniard opened his goalscoring account for the club during Wednesday's 7-0 win over Hercules.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has said that it was always going to be a matter of time before Paco Alcacer opened his goalscoring account for the Spanish champions.

Alcacer failed to register in his first 10 appearances for the Catalan giants following a summer move from Valencia, but was on the scoresheet in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Hercules in the Copa del Rey.

Enrique has insisted that he 'never had any doubts' over the quality of the Spain international, who netted 15 times for Valencia during the 2015-16 campaign.

"I have not felt wrong for him because these are things that happen in football, although we were all looking forward to his first goal," Enrique told reporters. "We know him and he does not give us any doubts. I am content with the performance of Paco and for all the players."

Barcelona will return to La Liga action with a trip to Villarreal on January 8.