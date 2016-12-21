New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City willing to sell Joe Hart to Liverpool

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for Joe Hart, who Manchester City may allow to join their Premier League rivals should his valuation be met.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 23:04 UK

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart could make a return to the Premier League next summer with Liverpool, according to a report.

The England international is currently on loan at Torino after falling down the Citizens' pecking order upon Pep Guardiola's arrival in the summer, finding himself behind both Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero.

Hart has already been linked with a switch to West Ham United and Leicester City, both of whom are said to be prepared to spend big to sign him, but The Mirror claims that Liverpool have also now shown an interest.

It is suggested that City will allow Hart to join their Premier League rivals next summer, although Torino are also tempted to turn his current deal into a permanent move if they can find the funds - a transfer the Citizens would favour to prevent Hart coming back to haunt them.

Liverpool are currently in limbo in the goalkeeping department, as Simon Mignolet has now taken over from Loris Karius - who was himself brought to the club in the summer to take over from the Belgian - and they are already weighing up a move for a new No.1 next year.

Hart is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2019, with his deal understood to be worth around £120,000 a week.

Moyes: 'I could have signed Joe Hart'
