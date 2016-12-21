Barcelona book their spot in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey after running out 8-1 aggregate winners over Hercules.

Barcelona have booked their spot in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey after recording a 7-0 victory over Hercules in the second leg of their last-32 clash at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The tie was delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but Barcelona scored seven times without reply on home soil to breeze into the next round of the competition that they won for the 28th time last season.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez were among the absentees for Barcelona as head coach Luis Enrique made nine changes to the team that recorded a 4-1 victory over Espanyol in La Liga at the weekend.

The game's first half-chance arrived in the fifth minute when Lucas Digne found space just outside the Hercules box, but the left-back's effort was always too high as the visitors looked to resist the early pressure.

As expected, it was Barcelona that dominated the possession in the opening 20 minutes, but clear chances were at a premium, while Hercules caused problems on the counter-attack when Chechu and Manuel Gaspar had space to operate.

Denis Suarez was next to come close for the Catalan giants after Arda Turan delivered a low cross towards the Spaniard, but Hercules centre-back Pol Bueso was on hand to make a fine defensive block, before Ivan Rakitic fired into the stands from distance in the 25th minute.

Chechu was Hercules' biggest threat and the number seven's pace took him clear of the Barcelona defence approaching the 30-minute mark, but Javier Mascherano came from nowhere to make a brilliant last-ditch challenge.

The home side finally made the breakthrough in the 37th minute when Rafinha's close-range effort was blocked into the path of Digne and the left-back took a touch before poking the ball past Hercules goalkeeper Ivan Buigues.

Barcelona, who have joined the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the next round, then doubled their lead in the 45th minute when Rakitic scored from the penalty spot after Fernando Roman had brought Turan to the ground with a clumsy challenge.

Barcelona's third of the night arrived in the 50th minute when Rafinha found the corner from the edge of the box and it was 4-0 five minutes later when Turan headed a brilliant Aleix Vidal cross into the bottom corner from close range.

Paco Alcacer had the chance to end his long wait for a Barcelona goal just past the hour after a brilliant cross from Denis Suarez, but the striker could not make contact as Hercules survived conceding a fifth goal on the night.

Turan then had the chance to double his tally in the 67th minute when he met a deep cross from Rafinha, but the attacker's header dropped wide of the post, before Alcacer missed another cross from the right during a period of sustained pressure.

David Mainz, who netted for Hercules in the first leg, was among three changes for the visitors in the second period, but Barcelona's dominance of the ball made it difficult for the Segunda B outfit to make their mark at Camp Nou.

Alcacer finally opened his Barcelona account in the 73rd minute when he headed a Rafinha cross into the back of the net from close range, although the striker appeared to be in an offside position.

Hercules should have had one back in the 77th minute when Jose Rojas jumped highest inside the Barcelona box, but the midfielder's effort dropped just wide of the post on what was a difficult night for the visitors.

Barcelona had their sixth in 86th minute when Turan hammered home from close range after Alcacer had seen his point-blank header kept out brilliantly by Hercules goalkeeper Buigues, before the Turk curled one into the top corner to complete his hat-trick three minutes later.