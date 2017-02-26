This will be the last time Atletico ever welcome Barca to the Vicente Calderon in the league, and the hosts do so sitting fourth in the table and only one point clear of fifth-placed Real Sociedad.

2.39pm Indeed, this is Simeone's 300th match in charge of Atletico across all competitions, and in all of that time he has never beaten Barcelona in La Liga. The two sides have met 13 times in the league since his arrival, with Atletico only managing to claim three points from a possible 39 in that time - a surprisingly poor record considering how well they have done under the Argentine boss. Barca are one of only two La Liga teams Simeone has never beaten, with Alaves having drawn both previous games against his Atletico side.

2.37pm Of course, coming up against this star-studded Barcelona side is nothing new for the Atletico Madrid players, who have done battle with their Catalan rivals across all competitions plenty of times in recent years. However, Barcelona seem to have their number when it comes to La Liga and while Diego Simeone deserves huge credit for what he has done for the club, the league scalp of Barca is one prize that he is yet to capture.

2.35pm Aside from the front three, there are plenty of notable returns for Barca today as the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta all come back into the starting XI following last weekend's scare against Leganes. Lucas Digne, Ivan Rakitic and Andre Gomes all drop to the bench to make room for the returning trio as Jeremy Mathieu switches over to left-back from his central role. It is pretty much a full strength Barca side today.

2.33pm If Neymar or Messi don't get you, Suarez most likely will. The Uruguayan is only one goal behind Messi in the scoring stakes this season and found the back of the net in both legs of the recent Copa del Rey tie between these two teams. Suarez has scored five goals in his last six matches against Madrid opposition and will be confident of making his mark again this afternoon. Barca may not have been quite at their best this term, but with those three up front they are always capable of blowing any team away.

2.31pm A match-winner is exactly what Lionel Messi was for Barcelona last time out as they scraped past Leganes courtesy of the Argentine master, who leads the La Liga scoring charts this season with 19 goals. He has scored 26 times against Atletico Madrid across all competitions throughout his career, making them his second favourite opponents after only Sevilla (27). Messi has also scored 12 times at the Vicente Calderon - 11 of which have come against Atletico, with the exception coming in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao in 2012.

2.29pm As for Barcelona, there is no surprise to see that the deadly striking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all start once again, although they haven't quite hit the heights of last season so far this time around. Neymar in particular has been struggling to keep up with the other two in the goalscoring stakes, finding the back of the net just six times in La Liga this term. Questions have been asked about the Brazilian's form this season, but there is no doubting that he has the ability to be a match-winner.

2.27pm Aside from that, Simeone has kept faith with the team that started in Germany, including an unchanged midfield unit. Carrasco has flourished since moving to the Spanish capital, while Saul, Gabi and Koke have been linchpins of the success Simeone has achieved at the Vicente Calderon. Further back, Vrsaljko and Filipe Luis will operate on both defensive flanks once again, while Savic retains his spot at the heart of the defence.

2.25pm Diego Simeone makes just two changes to the team that put one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League yet again in midweek, with both of those coming in defensive positions. Jan Oblak returns in goal having established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in European football since Thibaut Courtois's departure from the club, with Moya dropping to the bench. The vastly experienced Diego Godin also comes in in place of Gimenez.

2.23pm Gameiro has been something of a creative force for Atletico this season as well, registering five assists, all of which have been for his strike partner Griezmann. Griezmann's quality is beyond doubt having established himself as one of the best players in world football over the past couple of seasons, finishing behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in last year's Ballon d'Or vote. The France international has 17 goals for the season across all competitions and has netted three times in his last two games against Barcelona here.

2.21pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the main news as far as the home side are concerned is that French duo Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann continue their partnership up front having both netted in the 4-2 win over Leverkusen on Tuesday. The pair are joint top-scorers for Atletico in La Liga so far this season with nine apiece, but it is Gameiro who is in the better form heading into this match. He has five goals in his last four games, including a hat-trick in Atletico's last La Liga outing.

2.19pm BARCELONA SUBS: Rakitic, D Suarez, Cillessen, Alcacer, Alba, Digne, Gomes

2.19pm BARCELONA STARTING XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Mathieu; Rafinha, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

2.17pm ATLETICO SUBS: Moya, Torres, Correa, Hernandez, Partey, Gaitan, Gimenez

2.17pm ATLETICO STARTING XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Godin, Luis; Carrasco, Saul, Gabi, Koke; Gameiro, Griezmann