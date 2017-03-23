EU law stipulations will force Arsene Wenger into making a decision over his Arsenal future imminently, according to a report.

Arsene Wenger could reportedly be forced into making an early announcement on his future at Arsenal due to EU law stipulations that he is at risk of breaching.

The Frenchman has delayed disclosing whether he intends to remain at the Emirates Stadium until after the international break at the earliest, despite announcing after last weekend's defeat to West Bromwich Albion that he had made a decision.

According to The Express, however, EU law requires companies to reveal information to potential investors that will make a difference to the future value of the company, such as the future of the manager.

Arsenal are listed on the NEX Exchange in London and therefore must abide by the regulation set by the European Union.

The report quotes a spokesman as saying: "NEX would not want to comment on the actions of Arsenal Holdings plc but I am sure they are aware there is a disclosure obligation within the full set of directives that are identical to the London Stock Exchange and set by EU law. It falls to Arsenal to ensure that they comply with them."

Arsenal chiefs are also understood to want a decision to be made imminently so that the future of star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez can be resolved, with talks over new contracts for the duo being put on hold.