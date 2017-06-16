Hull City reject claims that goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is close to finalising a £2m switch to Leicester City, stressing that no offers have been made.

Hull City have insisted that no offers have been received for goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, amid reports on Friday afternoon that he had agreed to join Leicester City.

It was claimed by BBC Sport that the 32-year-old, relegated to the Championship with the Tigers last season, was on the brink of completing a £2m switch to the King Power Stadium.

These suggestions have been quickly knocked back by the Humberside outfit, though, who state that no formal approach has been made for their number-one stopper.

"Contrary to a report in the media, the club would like to place on record that we have not accepted any offers or received any bids for Eldin Jakupovic," a club statement read.

"The club will always confirm transfers if, and when, they are completed and announce via our official channels."

Jakupovic played 22 times for Hull in the top flight last term after ousting David Marshall as City's number one upon Marco Silva's mid-season appointment.