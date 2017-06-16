Manchester United are still interested in Eric Dier but have been told by Tottenham Hotspur to pay £50m to land his signature, according to a report.

The England international is said to be on the Red Devils' list of targets ahead of next season, seen as the ideal player to replace Michael Carrick in the coming years.

According to The Telegraph, however, Tottenham are standing firm and will not budge on their £50m valuation - some way short of the £40m that United boss Jose Mourinho was rumoured to have initially offered.

It is claimed that United will offer the 23-year-old more than double his current £70,000-a-week salary in an attempt to push through a move, but Spurs could offer him another new deal - less than a year after penning his last one - in an attempt to end any interest.

Dier, who can play in a number of defensive and midfield positions, featured 63 times for club and country in all competitions last season.