Tottenham Hotspur place £50m price tag on midfielder Eric Dier?

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Manchester United are still interested in Eric Dier but have been told by Tottenham Hotspur to pay £50m to land his signature, according to a report.
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly warned Manchester United that they must splash out £50m if they are to land the signature of midfielder Eric Dier this summer.

The England international is said to be on the Red Devils' list of targets ahead of next season, seen as the ideal player to replace Michael Carrick in the coming years.

According to The Telegraph, however, Tottenham are standing firm and will not budge on their £50m valuation - some way short of the £40m that United boss Jose Mourinho was rumoured to have initially offered.

It is claimed that United will offer the 23-year-old more than double his current £70,000-a-week salary in an attempt to push through a move, but Spurs could offer him another new deal - less than a year after penning his last one - in an attempt to end any interest.

Dier, who can play in a number of defensive and midfield positions, featured 63 times for club and country in all competitions last season.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Man United show interest in Andre Gomes?
