Eric Abidal: 'AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe not worth £120m'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Eric Abidal insists that, while Kylian Mbappe is "a good player", the AS Monaco sensation is simply not worth the £120m certain sides are reportedly willing to pay.
Friday, June 16, 2017

Barcelona ambassador Eric Abidal has appeared to rule the club out of the running to sign Kylian Mbappe by claiming that the AS Monaco striker has been overpriced.

The France international enjoyed a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign at the Stade Louis II last season and has now been tipped to become the first player to break the £100m barrier.

Mbappe, who netted 26 times in Monaco's run to the Ligue 1 crown and last four of the Champions League, is reportedly on the radar of an elite few clubs who are willing to pay big to land him.

Abidal, appointed by Barcelona earlier this week in his new role, insists that the latest figure of £120m being bandied about is simply too much to hand over.

"Mbappe is a good player, but his price is not £120m," he told Cadena Ser. "I still think he wants to stay in Monaco and confirm his level there.

"He has to make a decision also thinking about his game minutes, because this is the year of the World Cup. When you start to pay £100m as was done by [Paul] Pogba, then for a player with more talent you have to reach £200m and that does not represent the value of the players."

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be the other sides interested in Mbappe.

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
