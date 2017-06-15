Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery suggests that the French giants are keen on signing AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has called on AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe to make the switch to the Parc des Princes.

Both Real Madrid and Arsenal have been linked with world-record offers for the teenager, who could potentially leave the Ligue 1 champions during the summer.

Real are the strong favourites to sign the French international, but Emery has claimed that the young attacker should join his side ahead of next season.

The 45-year-old told reporters in Spain: "When we speak of Mbappe here in Spain, we talk about Real or Barca. But I'm at PSG and I say: 'What could be more beautiful than representing a French team?'.

"With all respect to Monaco, he should come to Paris, he has family here. His parents live here, he went to an academy here. We spoke of feeling, passion, desire – and what could be more beautiful than representing your city and being important.

"I don't know if Real like him, or if Barcelona do or Tottenham or Arsenal do. But if he has to leave Monaco, I say: 'What is better for him, for France, for PSG, that there be a union between the player and his city'."

Mbappe has already scored a total of 27 goals in 54 appearances for Monaco in all competitions.