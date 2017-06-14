New Transfer Talk header

Kylian Mbappe: 'Real Madrid have wanted to sign me for last four years'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe claims that Real Madrid have been trying to sign him since he was 14 years old.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 12:12 UK

AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Real Madrid have been trying to lure him to the Bernabeu for the last four years.

The 18-year-old has been dominating the transfer gossip pages after a scintillating season in France; he scored 24 goals to help Moncao win Ligue 1 and he played an influential role in the club reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelseal have all been linked to the teenager, while a report earlier this month claimed that Arsenal were considering a world record £122m bid for the starlet.

Mbappe, though, claims that Champions League winners Real Madrid showed very early interest in his services.

"Real Madrid? They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14," Sky Sports News quotes Mbappe as saying. "We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen.

"We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I'm under contract with a club, I'm not free. We'll see what's happening."

Mbappe is reportedly expected to be offered a new deal at Parc des Princes.

Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
