Report: Kylian Mbappe to extend AS Monaco contract

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe will hold talks with the AS Monaco board over extending his contract with the Ligue 1 winners, according to reports.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 22:16 UK

The 18-year-old scored 23 goals in 41 appearances this season as the Monegasque side won the French title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Mbappe's exploits have seen him linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and the Manchester clubs.

However, Le Parisien believes that the teenager, along with his parents, will enter negotiations with the Monaco board over a bumper new deal at the Stade Louis II.

Mbappe has previously indicated that he is not against the idea of remaining at the Ligue 1 champions for at least another 12 months.

