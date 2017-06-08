Chelsea will reportedly launch a £48m bid for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, with Nemanja Matic going the other way.

The Italian made 45 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions this season, and played a big part in helping his side to a domestic double and the final of the Champions League.

According to The Sun, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has fallen out with Bonucci once again over match instructions, and wants the veteran centre-back out of the club.

As a result, it is believed that the Blues will rekindle their interest in the 30-year-old, with a £48m offer plus Matic thought to be on the cards.

Bonucci will supposedly be offered a four-year deal on wages of around £115,000 a week, enough to fend off interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.