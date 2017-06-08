New Transfer Talk header

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would sell Gareth Bale this summer if Los Blancos could land AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 11:06 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly prepared to sell Gareth Bale this summer if it means that the European champions land AS Monaco's in-demand teenager Kylian Mbappe.

Bale's future has been the subject of speculation after he was left out of Zidane's XI for the Champions League final this weekend.

The Welshman has struggled to overcome a number of injuries over the last 12 months, and Manchester United are believed to hold a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is one of Bale's biggest supporters, but Zidane is still unconvinced, and the Los Blancos boss would be prepared to sell the attacker this summer to fund a move for Mbappe.

Mbappe, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, scored 26 times for Monaco in all competitions last season, and the 18-year-old will reportedly command a world-record fee if he leaves Ligue 1 this summer.

Arsenal are said to be prepared to pay up to £122m to land Mbappe ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
 Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
