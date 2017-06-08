A report claims that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would sell Gareth Bale this summer if Los Blancos could land AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly prepared to sell Gareth Bale this summer if it means that the European champions land AS Monaco's in-demand teenager Kylian Mbappe.

Bale's future has been the subject of speculation after he was left out of Zidane's XI for the Champions League final this weekend.

The Welshman has struggled to overcome a number of injuries over the last 12 months, and Manchester United are believed to hold a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is one of Bale's biggest supporters, but Zidane is still unconvinced, and the Los Blancos boss would be prepared to sell the attacker this summer to fund a move for Mbappe.

Mbappe, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, scored 26 times for Monaco in all competitions last season, and the 18-year-old will reportedly command a world-record fee if he leaves Ligue 1 this summer.

Arsenal are said to be prepared to pay up to £122m to land Mbappe ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.