Arsenal are reportedly one of only two teams, alongside Inter Milan, to have tabled an official bid for wantaway Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez.

The Colombian is expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer having struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Madrid lineup this season, making just 13 La Liga starts and being left out of the matchday squad for the Champions League final against Juventus.

A host of clubs are understood to be interested in the 25-year-old, including Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, Spanish television show El Chiringuito claim that the Gunners are one of only two teams to have tabled an official bid for Rodriguez, alongside fallen Italian giants Inter Milan.

Both offers are thought to be below Madrid's €80m (£69.8m) asking price, though, with Los Blancos hopeful of inciting a bidding war in order to drive the price up even further.

Arsenal have also been linked with big-money moves for Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette this summer as Arsene Wenger attempts to steer his side back into the Champions League next season.

Rodriguez could be tempted by a move to London as he is married to the sister of Colombia teammate and Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.