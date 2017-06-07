New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Arsenal are reportedly one of only two teams, alongside Inter Milan, to have tabled an official bid for wantaway Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 16:05 UK

Arsenal have reportedly made a big-money bid for Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez.

The Colombian is expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer having struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Madrid lineup this season, making just 13 La Liga starts and being left out of the matchday squad for the Champions League final against Juventus.

A host of clubs are understood to be interested in the 25-year-old, including Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, Spanish television show El Chiringuito claim that the Gunners are one of only two teams to have tabled an official bid for Rodriguez, alongside fallen Italian giants Inter Milan.

Both offers are thought to be below Madrid's €80m (£69.8m) asking price, though, with Los Blancos hopeful of inciting a bidding war in order to drive the price up even further.

Arsenal have also been linked with big-money moves for Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette this summer as Arsene Wenger attempts to steer his side back into the Champions League next season.

Rodriguez could be tempted by a move to London as he is married to the sister of Colombia teammate and Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
Man Utd return to top of rich list
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for James Rodriguez, Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette, Arsene Wenger, David Ospina, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Man Utd return to top of rich listRashford: 'Rooney career far from over'Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over future
Liverpool join race for James Rodriguez?Lukaku: 'Staying at Everton not an option'Nainggolan coy on Man United rumoursLingard: 'I'm learning under Mourinho'Man United 'open to Januzaj offers'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'steps up £50m Alexandre Lacazette pursuit'
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Djibril Sidibe "open" to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur move
Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'Man Utd return to top of rich listWenger 'working every day' to strengthenBarcelona keen to speed up Bellerin deal?Ozil: 'Family would love Schalke return'
Giroud wants more playing time next seasonRangnick: 'RB Leipzig will not sell stars'Arsenal join race to sign Nice star?Arsenal turn attention to Pickford?Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool join race for Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?
 Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Steven Gerrard backs Virgil van Dijk signing
Man Utd return to top of rich listLiverpool to launch bid for Martins?Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Carragher reveals Sturridge confrontationRangnick: 'RB Leipzig will not sell stars'
Saints call for Van Dijk investigation?Liverpool to consider other options to Salah?Ghoulam becomes target for Liverpool?Max Meyer rejects Schalke contractVirgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool join race for Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?
Pique: 'Ramos relationship is good'Man Utd return to top of rich listPique takes thinly veiled swipe at Madrid Pepe announces Real Madrid departureMan United 'in advanced talks' for James
Pepe to make summer switch to PSG?Arsenal to make £122m bid for Mbappe?Pep Guardiola: 'Barcelona always returns'Guardiola: 'Real Madrid worthy winners'Bale: 'Current side among Madrid's best'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Inter Milan News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Report: Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic lined up by Inter Milan
 Luciano Spalletti watches on during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
Luciano Spalletti to be named new Inter Milan boss?
Ranocchia an option for Newcastle?Inter confirm United interest in PerisicEmpoli relegated from Serie AReport: Chelsea to rival United for PerisicMan Utd 'in talks to sign Ivan Perisic'
Chelsea chose Abraham over Barbosa?Inter Milan 'lead race for Pepe'Diego Simeone to stay at Atletico MadridPochettino: 'I am staying at Spurs'Inter in talks with Spurs over Pochettino?
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
 