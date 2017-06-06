A report claims that Manchester United are 'in advanced talks' to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old scored 11 times in all competitions for Los Blancos last term, but he was left out of the squad for the Champions League final against Juventus last weekend.

Inter Milan and Paris-Saint Germain have both been linked with moves for the Colombian international, but according to RMC, Man United lead the race, with representatives of the attacker in contact over the last couple of days.

At the weekend, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed that head coach Zinedine Zidane would decide James's future.

The former AS Monaco only started 13 La Liga matches during the 2016-17 campaign.