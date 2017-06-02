New Transfer Talk header

Cristiano Ronaldo wants James Rodriguez to stay at Real Madrid

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo says that James Rodriguez "has the potential to play for Real Madrid", but would understand if his teammate wanted to leave the Bernabeu.
Friday, June 2, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that James Rodriguez "has the potential to play for Real Madrid", but the Portuguese would understand if his teammate wanted to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

James struck 11 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid last term, but the 25-year-old struggled to gain a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's first XI, starting just 13 times in La Liga.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the Colombian international this summer, and Ronaldo, despite wanting James to stay in Madrid, understands why the attacker could be considering a departure.

"These are very personal situations," Ronaldo told La Sexta. "Personally, I want him to stay because he's a very good player in my eyes and he should stay because he still has a lot to give to this shirt and he's still very young.

"He has his reasons and we have to respect them. If he doesn't feel comfortable and wants to play more, he should look to do what's best for him. Still, on a personal level, I think James has the potential to play for Real Madrid.

"If he wants my opinion, I'd tell him to stay but obviously he has his grievances and perhaps he wants to play more."

Manchester United and Inter Milan have both been linked with moves for the former AS Monaco attacker.

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
