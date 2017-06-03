Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Florentino Perez: 'Zinedine Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for life'

New Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane poses with president Florentino Perez on January 4, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is so happy with the work of manager Zinedine Zidane that he wants the Frenchman to stay at the Bernabeu for life.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 12:13 UK

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hailed Zinedine Zidane's work at the Bernabeu, claiming that he can stay at the club "for the rest of his life".

The France legend has only been at the helm of Los Blancos since January 2016 but, in that time, has led the club to two Champions League trophies and a La Liga title.

Zidane's latest masterstroke came in the form of beating Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final on Saturday night, which made Real the first team to retain the European Cup in the modern era.

As well as praising Zidane, Perez insists that the Real stalwart's refusal to discuss his future is to keep pressure off himself, and has hinted towards positive contract renewal discussions.

Perez told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: "Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life.

"He is someone who all Madrid supporters have to thank, he took us to another level in 2001 and he's given us an exhibition. He's been here for 17 months and in 17 months he has done everything.

"He [doesn't speak about his future] to free himself of the pressure that goes comes with talk of contract renewals. He said that he hadn't won anything and he has won it all. We'll speak to Zidane, he is the leader of the orchestra, and there won't be any problems at all."

As well as managing Real, Zidane spent five years as a player at the Bernabeu between 2001 and 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane "incredibly satisfied" at Real
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Florentino Perez, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid to Champions League glory
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Gareth Bale and his top knot in action during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Report: Manchester United rekindle interest in Gareth Bale
Alvaro Morata: 'I want to stay at Madrid'Perez: 'Rodriguez future down to Zidane'Ronaldo: "My age is just a number"Perez: 'Zidane can stay at Real for life'Zidane "incredibly satisfied" at Real
Isco keen to sign new Madrid contractRamos: "We are the deserving winners"Kroos hails "unbelievable" achievementRonaldo: 'We showed we are the best'Gareth Bale: 'This is a dream come true'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 