Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is so happy with the work of manager Zinedine Zidane that he wants the Frenchman to stay at the Bernabeu for life.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hailed Zinedine Zidane's work at the Bernabeu, claiming that he can stay at the club "for the rest of his life".

The France legend has only been at the helm of Los Blancos since January 2016 but, in that time, has led the club to two Champions League trophies and a La Liga title.

Zidane's latest masterstroke came in the form of beating Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final on Saturday night, which made Real the first team to retain the European Cup in the modern era.

As well as praising Zidane, Perez insists that the Real stalwart's refusal to discuss his future is to keep pressure off himself, and has hinted towards positive contract renewal discussions.

Perez told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: "Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life.

"He is someone who all Madrid supporters have to thank, he took us to another level in 2001 and he's given us an exhibition. He's been here for 17 months and in 17 months he has done everything.

"He [doesn't speak about his future] to free himself of the pressure that goes comes with talk of contract renewals. He said that he hadn't won anything and he has won it all. We'll speak to Zidane, he is the leader of the orchestra, and there won't be any problems at all."

As well as managing Real, Zidane spent five years as a player at the Bernabeu between 2001 and 2006.