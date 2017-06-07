Manchester United return to top of football rich list

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester United regain their place as the world's most valuable club, according to the latest edition of the Forbes rich list.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 15:55 UK

Manchester United have regained their place as the world's most valuable football club according to the latest edition of the Forbes rich list.

The Red Devils are deemed to be worth £2.86bn by the business magazine, moving ahead of Real Madrid to top the rankings for the first time in five years.

Forbes's calculations - which are based on equity plus net debt, revenues and operating income for the 2015-16 season - have United generating £592m during the previous campaign.

Madrid, who had been top since 2013, slip down to third in the rankings with an overall worth of £2.77bn, while their Spanish rivals Barcelona are in second on £2.82bn.

Bayern Munich (£2.1bn) and Manchester City (£1.61bn) make up the top five in the list.

"Manchester United's return to the top spot is a testament to their powerful brand and marketing acumen," said Forbes Media assistant managing editor Mike Ozanian.

Six of the top 10 most valuable clubs in world football are from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, and Tottenham Hotspur ranking 10th above the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Walker ignoring speculation over future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mike Ozanian, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Man Utd return to top of rich listRashford: 'Rooney career far from over'Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over future
Liverpool join race for James Rodriguez?Lukaku: 'Staying at Everton not an option'Nainggolan coy on Man United rumoursLingard: 'I'm learning under Mourinho'Man United 'open to Januzaj offers'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'steps up £50m Alexandre Lacazette pursuit'
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Djibril Sidibe "open" to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur move
Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'Man Utd return to top of rich listWenger 'working every day' to strengthenBarcelona keen to speed up Bellerin deal?Ozil: 'Family would love Schalke return'
Giroud wants more playing time next seasonRangnick: 'RB Leipzig will not sell stars'Arsenal join race to sign Nice star?Arsenal turn attention to Pickford?Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Romelu Lukaku: "Staying at Everton is not really an option"
 Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Bournemouth move closer to John Terry deal?
Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over futureSevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?Chelsea remain in hunt for Bertrand?
John Terry 'wants £100,000-a-week deal'Report: Juventus considering Matic moveLukaku to choose Chelsea over United?Saints call for Van Dijk investigation?Lukaku: 'My future has been decided'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool join race for Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?
 Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Steven Gerrard backs Virgil van Dijk signing
Man Utd return to top of rich listLiverpool to launch bid for Martins?Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Carragher reveals Sturridge confrontationRangnick: 'RB Leipzig will not sell stars'
Saints call for Van Dijk investigation?Liverpool to consider other options to Salah?Ghoulam becomes target for Liverpool?Max Meyer rejects Schalke contractVirgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Djibril Sidibe "open" to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur move
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Kyle Walker ignoring speculation over Tottenham Hotspur future
Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Mabbutt has "successful heart surgery"Max Meyer rejects Schalke contractSimpson slams "ridiculous" Onomah red cardEriksen: 'Not many say no to Barcelona'
Kane sees himself as 'leader' for EnglandBolton teenager 'attracts Prem interest'Adam Smith not interested in Spurs linksSpurs legend Mabbutt to undergo heart surgeryMan City close to sealing Walker move?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Manchester City close to finalising deal for Ryan Bertrand?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Southampton call for investigation over Liverpool's interest in Virgil van Dijk?
Nolito reiterates desire to leave Man CityWalker ignoring speculation over futureChelsea remain in hunt for Bertrand?Gundogan returns to Man City trainingGunn to move on loan to Norwich City
Pep Guardiola: 'Barcelona always returns'Guardiola: 'Real Madrid worthy winners'Southgate heaps praise on "excellent" HartVirgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21s
> Manchester City Homepage
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool join race for Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?
Pique: 'Ramos relationship is good'Man Utd return to top of rich listPique takes thinly veiled swipe at Madrid Pepe announces Real Madrid departureMan United 'in advanced talks' for James
Pepe to make summer switch to PSG?Arsenal to make £122m bid for Mbappe?Pep Guardiola: 'Barcelona always returns'Guardiola: 'Real Madrid worthy winners'Bale: 'Current side among Madrid's best'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Gerard Pique: 'No problems with Sergio Ramos'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Kyle Walker ignoring speculation over Tottenham Hotspur future
Barcelona keen to speed up Bellerin deal?Pique takes thinly veiled swipe at Madrid Arda Turan retires from Turkey dutyArsenal join race to sign Nice star?Umtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'
Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'Report: Valverde wants Di Maria at BarcaArda Turan 'assaults Turkish journalist'Pep Guardiola: 'Barcelona always returns'Guardiola: 'Real Madrid worthy winners'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'steps up £50m Alexandre Lacazette pursuit'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Fernando Torres in advanced talks with Mexican club
Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico'Torres future 'to be decided this week'Hernandez 'reported for sexual assault'Griezmann confirms Atletico stayDiego Costa to leave Chelsea in January?
Giggs: 'Griezmann still on United radar'Lyon president provides Lacazette updateGriezmann suggests he will stay at AtletiGriezmann 'not a priority' for Man United?Atletico transfer ban upheld by CAS
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Romelu Lukaku: 'My future has been decided'
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Bayern Munich 'to hijack Chelsea, Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku pursuit'
Bayern set Costa, Sanches asking price?PSG end interest in Alexis Sanchez?Bayern confident of completing Sanchez deal?Alexis Sanchez to force Bayern move?Bayern exploring Willian option?
Chelsea enquire about Bayern's Boateng?Kingsley Coman considered quitting BayernReport: Juve show interest in SanchesBayern 'will not be bullied by English clubs'Sanchez 'listed as Bayern player by Chile'
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Report: Ernesto Valverde wants Angel di Maria at Barcelona
Allegri 'set to sign new Juventus deal'Arsenal join race to sign Nice star?Pepe to make summer switch to PSG?PSG 'after Juventus manager Allegri'PSG end interest in Alexis Sanchez?
Antero Henrique appointed PSG directorDortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Chelsea 'want Areola to replace Begovic'Report: PSG want Danny Rose this summerPSG 'favourites to sign Aubameyang'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund complete Maximilian Philipp signing
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointment
Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Agent: "Balotelli will play for Dortmund"Umtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'Report: Barcelona show interest in DembeleTuchel agent rules out Leverkusen post
Agent: 'Balotelli wanted by Dortmund'Van Bronckhorst 'favourite for BVB post'Nice deny Lucien Favre, Dortmund talksDortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Chelsea, Dortmund to chase Dembele?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage


 