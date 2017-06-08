New Transfer Talk header

The agent of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata confirms that his in-demand client will make a decision over his future in the coming days.
The agent of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that his client will make a decision over his future in the coming days.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation recently, with Manchester United among those thought to be interested and rumoured to be lining up a £60m bid.

Morata scored 20 times to help Madrid to the league and Champions League double last season but played the full 90 minutes on just five occasions in La Liga and started only 14 matches.

A queue of clubs, including the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea and Arsenal, are thought to be keeping tabs on the Spain international, and his agent Juanma Lopez stressed that Morata needs more playing time.

"Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role. He wants to play more. Which is normal for an attacker who has scored [20] goals. It is too little," Lopez told Foot Mercato.

"I do not know [if he will do another season at Madrid]. This has been a brilliant season for Real Madrid who have won many titles. The player will take a clear and definitive decision in the coming days. I have not yet met with the representatives from Real Madrid.

"[More playing time] is what Alvaro wants. He does not want to do a season like this again. It was a great season, but he wants to play more. [The AC Milan interest] existed and continues to exist, like other big teams who are interested in a player of his quality."

Morata scored a late equaliser for Spain to rescue a 2-2 draw with Colombia in Murcia on Wednesday night.

