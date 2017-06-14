General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Barcelona hand Eric Abidal ambassadorial role

Eric Abidal ahead of Barcelona's match against Osasuna on February 11, 2012
Barcelona appoint their former defender Eric Abidal, who represented the Spanish outfit for six years, as a club ambassador.
Barcelona have appointed their former defender Eric Abidal as a club ambassador.

Abidal, 37, won 15 major trophies - including two Champions League titles - during a six-year spell with Barcelona between 2007 and 2013.

The latter stages of the Frenchman's career at Camp Nou was interrupted due to a tumour on his liver, which required a transplant, but the defender made a full recovery, and went on to play for AS Monaco and Olympiacos before retiring in 2014.

"It makes me really happy to be officially part of the club," Abidal told Barcelona's official website. "We've been talking for a long time. As ambassador, I'll try and present the club in the best way possible, in different countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

Abidal also won 67 caps for France during a professional career which stretched from 1999 to 2014.

French midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus andCagliari on May 9, 2015
Your Comments
