Barcelona have appointed their former defender Eric Abidal as a club ambassador.

Abidal, 37, won 15 major trophies - including two Champions League titles - during a six-year spell with Barcelona between 2007 and 2013.

The latter stages of the Frenchman's career at Camp Nou was interrupted due to a tumour on his liver, which required a transplant, but the defender made a full recovery, and went on to play for AS Monaco and Olympiacos before retiring in 2014.

"It makes me really happy to be officially part of the club," Abidal told Barcelona's official website. "We've been talking for a long time. As ambassador, I'll try and present the club in the best way possible, in different countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

Abidal also won 67 caps for France during a professional career which stretched from 1999 to 2014.