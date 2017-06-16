New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United 'eye Lucas Leiva swoop'

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
A report claims that Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva is a summer transfer target for Newcastle United.
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10:48 UK

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva this summer.

Benitez brought Lucas to Liverpool from Gremio in 2007, and the Brazilian has made 344 appearances in all competitions for the Reds since the start of the 2007-08 campaign.

The 30-year-old only has one year remaining on his current deal at Anfield, however, and according to The Northern Echo, Magpies boss Benitez has enquired over the midfielder's availability in this summer's transfer window.

The same report claims that Newcastle are in the market for at least two central midfielders this summer, and Benitez has identified Lucas as the perfect player to add experience to a vital area of the field.

Lucas, who also played at centre-back for Liverpool in last season, made 24 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
