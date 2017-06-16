Newcastle United 'eye Lucas Leiva swoop'

A report claims that Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva is a summer transfer target for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva this summer.

Benitez brought Lucas to Liverpool from Gremio in 2007, and the Brazilian has made 344 appearances in all competitions for the Reds since the start of the 2007-08 campaign.

The 30-year-old only has one year remaining on his current deal at Anfield, however, and according to The Northern Echo, Magpies boss Benitez has enquired over the midfielder's availability in this summer's transfer window.

The same report claims that Newcastle are in the market for at least two central midfielders this summer, and Benitez has identified Lucas as the perfect player to add experience to a vital area of the field.

Lucas, who also played at centre-back for Liverpool in last season, made 24 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.