Everton 'preparing second Silva approach'

Everton are reportedly preparing a second offer for Watford manager Marco Silva having seen their initial approach turned down by the Hornets.

The Toffees have been without a manager since sacking Ronald Koeman more than three weeks ago but are understood to regard Silva as their number one choice for a replacement.

However, Watford rejected an initial approach from the Merseysiders earlier this week having only appointed the 40-year-old during the summer.

Silva has led Watford into the top half of the Premier League table after 11 games and is reportedly happy at Vicarage Road, with no desire to take over at Goodison Park despite reports that Everton are willing to double his wages.

Caretaker manager David Unsworth is expected to stay in charge for Saturday's Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, although Everton are eager to appoint a permanent replacement sooner rather than later.

The Toffees currently sit 15th in the table having amassed 11 points from as many games so far this season.