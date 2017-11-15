Christian Kabasele: 'Watford cannot afford to lose Marco Silva'

Kabasele: 'Watford cannot lose Silva'
Watford defender Christian Kabasele admits that it is "important" his side keep hold of manager Marco Silva, who is reportedly a target for Everton.
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Christian Kabasele has urged Watford chiefs to "do everything possible" to keep manager Marco Silva out of Everton's clutches.

The 40-year-old is rumoured to be the Toffees' one and only target to replace Ronald Koeman, having enhanced his reputation further during his six-month spell in Hertfordshire.

Despite losing three games on the spin in the Premier League, Watford can still be happy with their start to the campaign as they sit ninth in the table on 15 points, memorably beating Arsenal along the way.

Kabasele is under no illusion just how important Silva is to the Hornets' hopes of success this term, telling Sky Sports News: "Everybody could see he changed a lot of things in the team. We had quite a lot of the same players but we improved a lot.

"That means he worked very well with us. When you have somebody like this and other teams are looking for him it's important that Watford try to do everything possible to keep him."

Silva, who has no break clause in his two-year Watford deal, is preparing his side for Sunday's visit of strugglers West Ham United.

Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
