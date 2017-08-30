Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Arsenal players 'want Alexis Sanchez exit'

A report claims that a significant portion of the Arsenal squad would support a decision to let Alexis Sanchez leave the club before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Manchester City 'to return with improved Alexis Sanchez bid'

Manchester City are reportedly planning an improved bid for Alexis Sanchez after seeing their initial £50m approach rejected by Arsenal. Read more.

Reading confirm Sone Aluko signing

Reading confirm the signing of striker Sone Aluko on a four-year deal from Fulham. Read more.

Arsenal reject £50m Manchester City bid for Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal reject a £50m approach from Manchester City for wantaway striker Alexis Sanchez, according to reports. Read more.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga completes Leeds United loan deal

Leeds United complete the signing of Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez 'offered to Manchester United'

Manchester United are reportedly contacted about the possibility of a shock bid for Arsenal forward and Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

AS Monaco complete signing of Keita Balde Diao

AS Monaco complete the signing of 22-year-old forward Keita Balde Diao on a five-year deal from Lazio. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'enter Grzegorz Krychowiak race'

West Bromwich Albion emerge as surprise frontrunners to sign midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Read more.

Inter Milan 'return with improved bid for Shkodran Mustafi'

Inter Milan reportedly make another bid to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. Read more.

Swansea City 'unlikely to sign Renato Sanches'

Swansea are reportedly unlikely to complete their audacious move for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches before Thursday's transfer deadline. Read more.

Joshua King signs new four-year Bournemouth contract

Bournemouth forward Joshua King puts pen to paper on a new four-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2021. Read more.

Liverpool youngster Allan Rodrigues de Souza to leave on loan

Liverpool will reportedly send midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza on loan to a Portuguese club in an effort to help him secure a work permit next summer. Read more.

AS Monaco 'agree fee for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao'

AS Monaco reportedly agree a fee with Lazio to sign 22-year-old forward Keita Balde Diao amid speculation over the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar. Read more.

Chelsea 'make £25m Ross Barkley bid'

Chelsea reportedly submit a formal £25m bid for wantaway Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

Leicester City considering move for Grzegorz Krychowiak?

Leicester City reportedly identify PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak as a possible replacement for Chelsea target Danny Drinkwater. Read more.

Atletico Madrid 'make breakthrough in £41m Diego Costa talks'

Atletico Madrid reportedly move closer to completing a deal for Chelsea striker Diego Costa having agreed to improve their offer for the Spain international. Read more.

Hull City complete Nouha Dicko signing

Hull City complete the signing of striker Nouha Dicko on a three-year deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Read more.

Chelsea snap up Eden Hazard's younger brother Kylian

Chelsea confirm the arrival of Kylian Hazard from Hungarian side Ujpest, making him the third member of the Hazard family to spend time at the club. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'to delay move for Everton ace Ross Barkley'

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to wait until 2018 before opening discussions with Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Crystal Palace's third bid for Mamadou Sakho rejected

A report claims that Crystal Palace have had a £25m bid rejected for Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho, as the Reds hold out for £30m. Read more.

Agent expects Benedikt Howedes to join Juventus despite Premier League interest

Rumoured Liverpool and Chelsea target Benedikt Howedes is close to joining Juventus, according to the Schalke 04 defender's agent. Read more.

Barcelona defender Marlon in talks with French side Nice

Brazilian defender Marlon is holding talks with French side Nice over a permanent transfer, just weeks after being handed a three-year deal by Barcelona. Read more.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler still on Arsenal radar

Germany international Julian Draxler is reportedly keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes, with Arsenal still the frontrunners to land him. Read more.

Everton 'fail in Kenneth Zohore approach'

Cardiff City reportedly reject an inquiry from Everton for striker Kenneth Zohore. Read more.

Norwich City 'agree fee for Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley'

Norwich City reportedly agree a fee to sign Scotland international defender Grant Hanley from Newcastle United. Read more.

Luke Shaw 'in line for new Manchester United deal'

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw could be in line for a one-year extension to his contract at the club, despite his struggles for form and fitness. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Porto striker Tiquinho?

Wolverhampton Wanderers are linked with a move for Porto striker Tiquinho. Read more.

AS Monaco announce Stevan Jovetic signing

AS Monaco announce the signing of striker Stevan Jovetic on a four-year deal from Inter Milan. Read more.

Arsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'

Arsenal reportedly enter the race to sign £30m Manchester City target Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Preston North End reject Jordan Hugill transfer request

Preston North End confirm that they have rejected a written transfer request from in-demand striker Jordan Hugill. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'agree fee for Kieran Gibbs'

West Bromwich Albion reportedly agree a £7m fee for Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs after his proposed move to Watford breaks down. Read more.

Everton 'closing in on Nikola Vlasic'

Everton move a step closer to signing 19-year-old Hajduk Split forward Nikola Vlasic as he is given permission to leave the Croatia Under-21 squad. Read more.

Liverpool to increase bid for AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar to £75m?

Liverpool are reportedly willing to increase their bid for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar to £75m and include Divock Origi in the deal. Read more.

Watford 'walk away from deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs'

Watford reportedly pull out of a deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs after failing to agree personal terms. Read more.

Neymar 'tells Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho not to join Barcelona'

Neymar reportedly tries to warn Philippe Coutinho off joining Barcelona this summer following his dispute with the Spanish club. Read more.

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is reportedly "desperate" to join Manchester City within the next few days. Read more.

Marseille to make a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi?

Marseille are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who has played just nine minutes of football this season. Read more.

Everton 'to reject Olympiacos loan move for Kevin Mirallas'

Everton reportedly intend to turn down Olympiacos's loan bid for Kevin Mirallas. Read more.

Arsenal want Sergio Aguero from Manchester City in Alexis Sanchez deal?

Arsenal would reportedly prefer Sergio Aguero to Raheem Sterling in a player-plus-cash deal with Manchester City for the sale of Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

Juventus confirm plans to move again for Liverpool's Emre Can in January

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta confirms that the club will move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in January. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'close to agreeing £25m deal for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho'

Crystal Palace are reportedly close to agreeing a £25m deal for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho. Read more.

Serge Aurier 'would still prefer Manchester United over Tottenham Hotspur'

Serge Aurier would reportedly prefer a move to Manchester United, despite Paris Saint-Germain agreeing a deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

Kevin Wimmer completes £18m move to Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur

Kevin Wimmer completes his move to Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur in an £18m deal. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile duty amid reports over Arsenal future'

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly asks to leave the Chile camp amid growing speculation over his future. Read more.

Andy Lonergan exits Wolverhampton Wanderers for Leeds United

Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan seals a switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Championship rivals Leeds United. Read more.

Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offer Raheem Sterling in a player-plus-cash deal for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

Naby Keita "delighted" to seal club-record move to Liverpool

Liverpool confirm the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who says that he is "delighted" to have agreed a move for next summer. Read more.