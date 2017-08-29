New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Kevin Wimmer completes £18m move to Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur

Kevin Wimmer completes his move to Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur in an £18m deal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 12:21 UK

Stoke City have announced the signing of Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Potters have confirmed that they parted with £18m to secure the defender, who has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the bet365 Stadium.

The Austrian centre-back has spent the last two years at White Hart Lane, but in that time made just 15 appearances in the Premier League.

Stoke have worked hard on strengthening their defensive options this summer by bringing in Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon, as well as securing Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal.

"Bringing Kevin here is a real coup in my view, because he is a hugely talented young player who will undoubtedly add further quality to the group," manager Mark Hughes told the club's official website.

"Obviously this deal was with a view to the future because we know that Kurt is a Chelsea player, but Kevin is our player now and we knew that this deal wouldn't have been available to us this time next year.

"There is a lot of money being spent this summer, so for us to get a player of Kevin's calibre through the door for the price we have paid, in my opinion, is something we will really appreciate for years to come.

"As soon as the possibility of bringing Kevin here presented itself to us we moved quickly on it, and have managed to get the deal done, so we are understandably delighted to have brought him in."

Wimmer could make his debut for the Potters after the international break when they face Manchester United on September 9.

Dele Alli celebrates his goal with Kevin Wimmer during the Premier League game between Norwich and Spurs on February 2, 2016
Read Next:
Stoke 'agree £15m Kevin Wimmer deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kevin Wimmer, Kurt Zouma, Josh Tymon, Bruno Martins Indi, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley on August 27, 2017
Dele Alli plays down Tottenham Hotspur Wembley struggles
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Serge Aurier 'would still prefer Manchester United over Tottenham Hotspur'
 Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Kevin Wimmer completes £18m move to Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur
Kevin Wimmer 'passes Stoke City medical'Alderweireld: 'Wembley not to blame'Spurs on verge of Foyth deal?Stoke 'agree £15m Kevin Wimmer deal'Pochettino: "We need to stay calm"
Pochettino: 'Minimum of three signings'Chris Wood hails 'special' debut goalResult: Burnley add to Tottenham's Wembley woesLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley - as it happenedLiverpool to allow Origi to leave?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Stoke City News
Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Kevin Wimmer completes £18m move to Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur
 Dele Alli celebrates his goal with Kevin Wimmer during the Premier League game between Norwich and Spurs on February 2, 2016
Kevin Wimmer 'passes Stoke City medical'
 Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured on August 5, 2016
Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'
Stoke 'agree £15m Kevin Wimmer deal'Rodriguez: 'First goal means everything'Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'Result: West Brom, Stoke City share the pointsTeam News: Two changes for West Brom against Stoke
Hughes "hopeful" over new Stoke signingsStoke 'nearing deal for Bjorn Engels'Southgate 'to ditch Hart for Butland'Hughes hails "huge" victory over ArsenalArsene Wenger: "We were unlucky"
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
 