Stoke City have announced the signing of Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Potters have confirmed that they parted with £18m to secure the defender, who has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the bet365 Stadium.

The Austrian centre-back has spent the last two years at White Hart Lane, but in that time made just 15 appearances in the Premier League.

Stoke have worked hard on strengthening their defensive options this summer by bringing in Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon, as well as securing Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal.

"Bringing Kevin here is a real coup in my view, because he is a hugely talented young player who will undoubtedly add further quality to the group," manager Mark Hughes told the club's official website.

"Obviously this deal was with a view to the future because we know that Kurt is a Chelsea player, but Kevin is our player now and we knew that this deal wouldn't have been available to us this time next year.

"There is a lot of money being spent this summer, so for us to get a player of Kevin's calibre through the door for the price we have paid, in my opinion, is something we will really appreciate for years to come.

"As soon as the possibility of bringing Kevin here presented itself to us we moved quickly on it, and have managed to get the deal done, so we are understandably delighted to have brought him in."

Wimmer could make his debut for the Potters after the international break when they face Manchester United on September 9.