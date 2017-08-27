New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City 'agree £15m Kevin Wimmer deal'

Dele Alli celebrates his goal with Kevin Wimmer during the Premier League game between Norwich and Spurs on February 2, 2016
Stoke City reportedly agree a £15m deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Austrian centre-back Kevin Wimmer.
Stoke City have reportedly agreed a £15m deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of Kevin Wimmer.

Wimmer, 24, joined Tottenham from FC Koln in the summer of 2015, signing a five-year contract with the London club.

The eight-time Austrian international has only made 15 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons, however, and a number of clubs have been linked with a move in this summer's transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, Stoke have won the race to sign Wimmer after agreeing a £15m deal with Spurs, and the centre-back will undergo a medical with the Potters next week ahead of signing a long-term contract.

Should Wimmer arrive at the Britannia, he would become Mark Hughes's seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Mark Hughes looks on prior to the Premier League match between Stoke City and Southampton on March 12, 2016
Hughes "hopeful" over new Stoke signings
