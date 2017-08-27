Stoke City reportedly agree a £15m deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Austrian centre-back Kevin Wimmer.

Wimmer, 24, joined Tottenham from FC Koln in the summer of 2015, signing a five-year contract with the London club.

The eight-time Austrian international has only made 15 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons, however, and a number of clubs have been linked with a move in this summer's transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, Stoke have won the race to sign Wimmer after agreeing a £15m deal with Spurs, and the centre-back will undergo a medical with the Potters next week ahead of signing a long-term contract.

Should Wimmer arrive at the Britannia, he would become Mark Hughes's seventh signing of the summer transfer window.