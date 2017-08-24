Stoke City reportedly near the capture of Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels, who could cost £8.5m.

Stoke City are reportedly confident of signing Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels before the end of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with Everton and Arsenal, has made more than 100 first-team appearances for Club Brugge since making his debut during the 2012-13 campaign.

Stoke have already signed Bruno Martins Indi and Kurt Zouma to boost their central defence for the 2017-18 campaign, but according to The Sun, Engels is nearing a move to the Britannia after 'several days of talks'.

Engels, who is believed to be valued in the region of £8.5m, scored twice in 22 league appearances for Club Brugge last season, and has already featured on four occasions in the top flight of Belgian football this term.

Stoke will look to build on back-to-back wins in league and cup when they travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.