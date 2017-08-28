Kevin Wimmer 'passes Stoke City medical'

Austrian centre-back Kevin Wimmer reportedly passes his medical with Stoke City ahead of a £15m move to the Britannia Stadium.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Stoke had agreed a £15m deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the centre-back.

According to Sky Sports News, the 24-year-old arrived at Stoke's training ground on Monday morning, and has now passed his medical with the Potters.

The report adds that personal terms have already been agreed, with the deal expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

Wimmer joined Tottenham from FC Koln in the summer of 2015, signing a five-year contract with the London club.

The eight-time Austrian international has only made 15 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons, however, and a number of clubs have been linked with a move in this summer's transfer window.