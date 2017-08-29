New Transfer Talk header

AS Monaco 'agree fee for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao'

Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
AS Monaco reportedly agree a fee with Lazio to sign 22-year-old forward Keita Balde Diao amid speculation over the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar.
AS Monaco have reportedly agreed a deal to sign forward Keita Balde Diao from Lazio.

Keita has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer, but he has so far rejected all options other than Italian champions Juventus.

However, Sky Italia reports that Monaco have seen a bid of €30m (£27.8m) accepted for the 22-year-old and are hopeful of completing the deal before the transfer deadline on Thursday.

Any agreement could have a knock-on effect for Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar, who have been the subject of big-money bids in recent days.

Mbappe is understood to be on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain - initially on loan before making the move permanent next summer - while Liverpool and Arsenal have both been strongly linked with Lemar.

