AS Monaco complete signing of Keita Balde Diao

AS Monaco complete the signing of 22-year-old forward Keita Balde Diao on a five-year deal from Lazio.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 21:16 UK

AS Monaco have completed the signing of Keita Balde Diao on a five-year deal from Lazio.

The Ligue 1 champions are understood to have paid around €30m (£27.8m) for the 22-year-old, who had rejected a number of other clubs during the current transfer window.

Keita has put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at the Stade Louis II until 2022, becoming the club's 10th new arrival of the summer and second signing of the day after Stevan Jovetic.


Keita's arrival could pave the way for Kylian Mbappe to join Paris Saint-Germain, while Thomas Lemar has also been linked with an exit amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Monaco 'agree fee with Lazio for Keita'
