New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AS Monaco announce Stevan Jovetic signing

AS Monaco announce the signing of striker Stevan Jovetic on a four-year deal from Inter Milan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 15:41 UK

AS Monaco have announced the signing of Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan on a four-year deal.

Jovetic spent last season on loan with Sevilla, where he scored six goals in 21 La Liga appearances, and the former Manchester City man had been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

However, the 27-year-old has now completed his switch to Ligue 1 champions Monaco, putting pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at the club until 2021.


The deal could clear the way for Kylian Mbappe to complete his move to Paris Saint-Germain, initially on a season-long loan deal.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Deschamps 'confirms' Mbappe transfer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stevan Jovetic, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
AS Monaco announce Stevan Jovetic signing
 Thomas Lemar and Ben Davies during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Liverpool to increase bid for AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar to £75m?
Deschamps 'confirms' Mbappe transferLiverpool 'make Thomas Lemar enquiry'Report: Monaco lining up Slimani bidArsene Wenger: Thomas Lemar deal "is dead"Monaco want Belotti as Mbappe replacement?
PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan?Mbappe in bust-up with Monaco teammate Raggi?Report: PSG reach £183m Mbappe agreementMbappe left out of squad for Metz tripUnited to rival Arsenal for Lemar?
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
AS Monaco announce Stevan Jovetic signing
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Croatia boss Ante Cacic: 'Ivan Perisic happy at Inter Milan'
 Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Result: Inter Milan earn comeback win against Roma at Stadio Olimpico
Report: Shkodran Mustafi agrees Inter moveArsenal to consider offers for Mustafi?Eliaquim Mangala 'nearing Man City exit'Jovetic 'snubs chance to join Brighton'Inter make loan bid for Mustafi?
Newcastle abandon efforts to sign Jovetic?Agent: 'Candreva expects Inter stay'Spurs enter race for Alfred Duncan?Kondogbia signs loan deal with ValenciaConte given green light to sign Candreva?
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Paris Saint-GermainPSG44001421212
2AS MonacoMonaco44001441012
3Saint-EtienneSt Etienne43015329
4Lyon42209458
5Bordeaux42209638
6Marseille421167-17
7Angers41306426
8Caen42023216
9GuingampGuingamp420256-16
10Toulouse4202811-36
11Troyes411245-14
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier411234-14
13Lille411246-24
14StrasbourgStrasbourg411247-34
15NantesNantes411214-34
16Dijon4112510-54
17Nice410336-33
18AmiensAmiens410337-43
19Rennes402268-22
20Metz400417-60
> Full Version
 