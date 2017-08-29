AS Monaco announce the signing of striker Stevan Jovetic on a four-year deal from Inter Milan.

Jovetic spent last season on loan with Sevilla, where he scored six goals in 21 La Liga appearances, and the former Manchester City man had been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

However, the 27-year-old has now completed his switch to Ligue 1 champions Monaco, putting pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at the club until 2021.

The deal could clear the way for Kylian Mbappe to complete his move to Paris Saint-Germain, initially on a season-long loan deal.