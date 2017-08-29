Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly asks to leave the Chile camp amid growing speculation over his future.

Alexis Sanchez has reportedly asked for permission to leave the Chile camp amid speculation over his future at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates all summer after failing to agree a new contract with the North London outfit.

Manager Arsene Wenger has made it clear that Sanchez is not for sale, but the attacker has now entered the final 12 months of his deal, meaning that he could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

This morning, reports emerged claiming that Manchester City are willing to offer Raheem Sterling in a player-plus-cash deal for Sanchez, who made his first appearance of the campaign on Sunday in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

According to TV13, the former Barcelona star has requested permission from his national team to leave the camp and conduct some business unrelated to international duty.

Sanchez scored 24 goals and created 10 assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season.