New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Alexis Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile duty amid reports over Arsenal future'

Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© Offside
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly asks to leave the Chile camp amid growing speculation over his future.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 10:15 UK

Alexis Sanchez has reportedly asked for permission to leave the Chile camp amid speculation over his future at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates all summer after failing to agree a new contract with the North London outfit.

Manager Arsene Wenger has made it clear that Sanchez is not for sale, but the attacker has now entered the final 12 months of his deal, meaning that he could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

This morning, reports emerged claiming that Manchester City are willing to offer Raheem Sterling in a player-plus-cash deal for Sanchez, who made his first appearance of the campaign on Sunday in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

According to TV13, the former Barcelona star has requested permission from his national team to leave the camp and conduct some business unrelated to international duty.

Sanchez scored 24 goals and created 10 assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Man City offer Sterling in deal for Sanchez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Raheem Sterling, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Nigel Winterburn: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain wants new challenge'
West Brom 'agree Kieran Gibbs fee'Watford 'pull out of deal for Gibbs'Arsenal want Aguero in Sanchez deal?Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile camp'Wright wants Wenger to leave Arsenal
Brighton offered Arsenal's Debuchy?Winterburn "lost for words" after Arsenal defeatArsenal 'deny Sanchez has put in transfer request'Ramsey: 'Arsenal have to change'Chelsea 'agree £35m Ox deal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Arsenal want Sergio Aguero from Manchester City in Alexis Sanchez deal?
Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile camp'Denayer 'still wanted by Galatasaray'Celtic re-sign Patrick Roberts on loanMan City offer £70m plus Denayer for Sanchez?De Bruyne unhappy with Sterling dismissal
Swansea 'to offer £13m for Wilfried Bony'Kompany: 'Bournemouth made life tough'Sergio Aguero denies 'striking steward'Guardiola confused by Sterling red cardHowe "disappointed" with late City defeat
> Manchester City Homepage
More Chile News
Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile duty amid reports over Arsenal future'
 Claudio Bravo of Real Sociedad in action during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Mestalla on October 19, 2013
Claudio Bravo: 'Little difference between Chile, Germany'
 Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
Julian Draxler: 'Germany deserved victory over Chile'
Result: Germany clinch Confederations Cup titleTeam News: Mustafi replaces Henrichs in Germany XILive Commentary: Chile 0-1 Germany - as it happenedResult: Chile through to final after Bravo heroicsPizzi: 'Sanchez remains focused on Chile'
Result: Germany, Chile ends all squareSanchez in line to start against GermanyCan: Germany must "neutralise" SanchezChile boss: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% focused'Sanchez 'listed as Bayern player by Chile'
> Chile Homepage



Tables
 