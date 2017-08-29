New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea snap up Eden Hazard's younger brother Kylian

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Chelsea confirm the arrival of Kylian Hazard from Hungarian side Ujpest, making him the third member of the Hazard family to spend time at the club.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Kylian Hazard has joined his older brother Eden Hazard at Chelsea as part of the club's development squad after signing from Hungarian side Ujpest.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder becomes the third member of the Hazard clan to spend time in West London, following in the steps of Eden and Thorgan Hazard.

Kylian, who made 42 appearances for Ujpest upon joining in 2015, will initially link up with the Blues' Under-23s side and then battle for a place in the first-team squad.

"Kylian Hazard has today signed for Chelsea from Hungarian side Ujpest, and will join our development squad," a club statement confirmed.

Chelsea's development side, currently sixth in the Premier League 2 Division 1 table return to action on September 9 with a home match against Sunderland.

Eden Hazard goes down injured during the game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on January 3, 2016
Brother: 'Hazard will stay at Chelsea'
