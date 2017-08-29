New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool youngster Allan Rodrigues de Souza to leave on loan

Liverpool will reportedly send midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza on loan to a Portuguese club in an effort to help him secure a work permit next summer.
Liverpool will reportedly send youngster Allan Rodrigues de Souza out on loan to a Primeira Liga club for the duration of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder is understood to be in high demand around Europe and is unable to stay at Anfield as he does not have an English work permit.

However, the Liverpool Echo claims that the Reds have decided to loan Allan to a club in Portugal in order to help with the language barrier in addition to playing regular first-team football.

Liverpool are hopeful that a season in Portugal will be enough for Allan to secure a work permit next summer having previously spent time on loan in Finland, Belgium and Germany.

Allan, who joined Liverpool from Internacional in 2015, made just eight starts during his season-long spell at Hertha Berlin last season.

