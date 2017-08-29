West Bromwich Albion emerge as surprise frontrunners to sign midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 27-year-old has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Valencia during the current transfer window, while Leicester City are the latest club to have reportedly expressed an interest.

Krychowiak only joined PSG in a £30m move from Sevilla last summer, but he endured a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes and made just 19 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Telegraph reports that West Brom have made an audacious bid to bring the Poland international to The Hawthorns on loan before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Tony Pulis is understood to want further additions to his squad before the window closes, despite seeing his side make an unbeaten start to the season with seven points from their opening three games.

Talks for Krychowiak are at an advanced stage, while the Baggies are also thought to be closing in on the signing of Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs.