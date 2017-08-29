New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion 'enter Grzegorz Krychowiak race'

Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
© AFP
West Bromwich Albion emerge as surprise frontrunners to sign midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 20:56 UK

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly emerged as surprise favourites to sign Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 27-year-old has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Valencia during the current transfer window, while Leicester City are the latest club to have reportedly expressed an interest.

Krychowiak only joined PSG in a £30m move from Sevilla last summer, but he endured a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes and made just 19 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Telegraph reports that West Brom have made an audacious bid to bring the Poland international to The Hawthorns on loan before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Tony Pulis is understood to want further additions to his squad before the window closes, despite seeing his side make an unbeaten start to the season with seven points from their opening three games.

Talks for Krychowiak are at an advanced stage, while the Baggies are also thought to be closing in on the signing of Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs.

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Grzegorz Krychowiak, Tony Pulis, Kieran Gibbs, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'enter Grzegorz Krychowiak race'
 Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
Phil Jones, Kieran Trippier and Jake Livermore miss England training
 Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Arsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'
West Brom 'agree Kieran Gibbs fee'WBA winger Leko joins Bristol City on loanWest Brom 'make £10m Josef de Souza bid'Leicester 'launch £23m bid for Evans'Tony Pulis confident of late additions
Rodriguez: 'First goal means everything'Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'Result: West Brom, Stoke City share the pointsTeam News: Two changes for West Brom against StokeWest Brom to launch bid for Sakho?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'enter Grzegorz Krychowiak race'
 Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
AS Monaco 'agree fee for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao'
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City considering move for Grzegorz Krychowiak?
Report: Draxler still on Arsenal radarNeymar 'warns Coutinho off Barcelona move'Aurier 'would still prefer Man Utd move'Deschamps 'confirms' Mbappe transferPSG reject Barca bid for Angel di Maria?
Result: PSG ease past Saint-Etienne in ParisMan City, PSG 'in Danilo Pereira battle'Pochettino coy on Serge Aurier reportsJulian Draxler decides to remain at PSG?Al-Khelaifi wary of PSG's CL group
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Leicester City News
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the Premier League match on April 26, 2017
Chelsea 'confident of Danny Drinkwater deal'
 Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'enter Grzegorz Krychowiak race'
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City considering move for Grzegorz Krychowiak?
Arsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'Bakayoko 'not scared' of DrinkwaterChelsea agree £28m fee for Drinkwater?Leicester 'launch £23m bid for Evans'Leicester 'launch £27m Townsend bid'
Leicester City 'eye Chris Smalling'Report: Monaco lining up Slimani bidEverton show interest in Jamie Vardy?Maguire "delighted" with England call-upShakespeare "disappointed" by defeat
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
 