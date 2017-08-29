New Transfer Talk header

Hull City complete Nouha Dicko signing

Wolves striker Nouha Dicko celebrates after scoring the first Wolves goal during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015
Hull City complete the signing of striker Nouha Dicko on a three-year deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Hull City have completed the signing of Nouha Dicko on a three-year deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at the KCOM Stadium until 2020, with the option of an extra year on top of that.

Dicko, who scored 31 goals in 96 league appearances for Wolves, revealed that the prospect of a move materialised after he scored against the Tigers earlier this month.

"I am really happy to be here and hopefully it is going to be a good time for the club and for me," he told the club's official website.

"It's a move that has been on the cards for a couple of weeks, ever since Wolves played Hull up here. I found out that Hull City were interested in signing me and things started moving from there. I'm glad that everything is sorted now and I'm looking forward to settling down here and getting started."

Dicko could make his debut for Hull when they take on Derby County after the international break.

The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Nuno plays down Nouha Dicko speculation
