Norwich City have reportedly agreed a fee with Newcastle United to sign defender Grant Hanley.

Hanley has been told that he is free to leave St James' Park this summer, having made just five league starts last season as the Magpies clinched the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

The Scotland international has not been named in any of Newcastle's matchday squads for the opening three league games of the current campaign, and PA claims that he is now closing in on a move to Norwich.

Personal terms have not yet been agreed between the two parties, but the Canaries are eager to make defensive additions to their squad following their 4-0 defeat to newly-promoted Millwall on Saturday.

Norwich currently sit in the Championship relegation zone having conceded a league-high 12 goals in their opening five games under new boss Daniel Farke.

The Canaries are hopeful of completing their move for Hanley before Thursday's transfer deadline.