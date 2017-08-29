New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Norwich City 'agree fee for Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley'

Grant Hanley of Scotland in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park on September 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Norwich City reportedly agree a fee to sign Scotland international defender Grant Hanley from Newcastle United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 15:26 UK

Norwich City have reportedly agreed a fee with Newcastle United to sign defender Grant Hanley.

Hanley has been told that he is free to leave St James' Park this summer, having made just five league starts last season as the Magpies clinched the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

The Scotland international has not been named in any of Newcastle's matchday squads for the opening three league games of the current campaign, and PA claims that he is now closing in on a move to Norwich.

Personal terms have not yet been agreed between the two parties, but the Canaries are eager to make defensive additions to their squad following their 4-0 defeat to newly-promoted Millwall on Saturday.

Norwich currently sit in the Championship relegation zone having conceded a league-high 12 goals in their opening five games under new boss Daniel Farke.

The Canaries are hopeful of completing their move for Hanley before Thursday's transfer deadline.

A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Read Next:
Norwich consider move for Stuart Dallas?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Grant Hanley, Daniel Farke, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Grant Hanley of Scotland in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park on September 6, 2013
Norwich City 'agree fee for Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United 'prepare Vidar Orn Kjartansson swoop'
 Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
Report: Newcastle United to sell Dwight Gayle
Report: Slaven Bilic's job put under reviewBenitez still hopeful on new signingsBilic: 'Newcastle were the better team'Result: Joselu nets as Newcastle get off the markTeam News: Joselu starts for Newcastle
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham United - as it happenedWatford, Newcastle move for Slimani?Newcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?Newcastle announce Emmanuel Riviere saleNewcastle's Ben El-Mhanni in demand?
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Norwich City News
Grant Hanley of Scotland in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park on September 6, 2013
Norwich City 'agree fee for Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley'
 A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Daniel Farke: 'Norwich City transfer business done'
 A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City consider move for Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas?
Norwich sign Arsenal youngster MourgosResult: Norwich up and running with win over QPRNelson Oliveira 'happy at Norwich City'Daniel Farke: 'Sloppy defending cost us'Result: Grabban scores brace, own goal at Norwich
Wolves to spend £20m on two strikers?Farke "not content" with Oliveira 'jibe'Norwich sign Bochum midfielder StiepermannJokanovic "frustrated" by Norwich drawFarke: 'No problems with Oliviera'
> Norwich City Homepage



Tables
 