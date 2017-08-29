New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Neymar 'tells Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho not to join Barcelona'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Neymar reportedly tries to warn Philippe Coutinho off joining Barcelona this summer following his dispute with the Spanish club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 13:16 UK

Neymar has reportedly tried to warn Philippe Coutinho off joining Barcelona from Liverpool this summer.

The 25-year-old is believed to be desperate to move to Camp Nou after handing in a transfer request earlier this month.

So far, Liverpool have held firm in their stance that Coutinho is not for sale having rejected three bids, the most recent of which is believed to be around £138m.

Neymar's relationship with Barcelona has soured since his world-record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain amid accusations from the Catalan club that the attacker breached his contract.

According to Brazilian newspaper Estadao, the ex-Santos player has told Coutinho that "he would not regret Liverpool's decision to keep him away from Barcelona".

The pair are currently together preparing for this week's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Read Next:
Dembele joins Barca for club-record fee
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Nigel Winterburn: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain wants new challenge'
 Thomas Lemar and Ben Davies during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Liverpool to increase bid for AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar to £75m?
Neymar 'warns Coutinho off Barcelona move'Marseille interested in Divock Origi?Juve to move for Emre Can in JanuaryPalace 'closing in on £25m Sakho deal'Keita "delighted" to secure Liverpool move
Coutinho in "perfect condition" to playLiverpool 'agree club-record Keita deal'Liverpool 'make Thomas Lemar enquiry'Carragher lays into 'cowardly' ArsenalWenger: 'Defeat at Liverpool disastrous'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Neymar 'tells Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho not to join Barcelona'
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Robert Fernandez: 'Two more could arrive at Barcelona'
 Sports Mole logo
Jean-Michael Seri blasts Nice for failed move
Dembele joins Barca for club-record feeBarcelona 'want Rashford next summer'Dembele "very happy" with Barca moveIniesta pleased with "important" winValverde hints at further signings
Valverde: 'Patience key to victory'Paulinho "happy" to make Barca debutBarca, Liverpool 'negotiating Coutinho deal'Result: Lionel Messi nets brace in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Alaves 0-2 Barcelona - as it happened
> Barcelona Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Neymar 'tells Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho not to join Barcelona'
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Serge Aurier 'would still prefer Manchester United over Tottenham Hotspur'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
France boss Didier Deschamps 'confirms Kylian Mbappe is leaving Monaco'
PSG reject Barca bid for Angel di Maria?Result: PSG ease past Saint-Etienne in ParisMan City, PSG 'in Danilo Pereira battle'Pochettino coy on Serge Aurier reportsJulian Draxler decides to remain at PSG?
Al-Khelaifi wary of PSG's CL groupReport: Pepe Reina wanted by PSGBarcelona clarify Di Maria 'announcement'Bayern keen on PSG playmaker Draxler?Spurs close to securing Aurier deal?
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
 