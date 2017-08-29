Neymar reportedly tries to warn Philippe Coutinho off joining Barcelona this summer following his dispute with the Spanish club.

Neymar has reportedly tried to warn Philippe Coutinho off joining Barcelona from Liverpool this summer.

The 25-year-old is believed to be desperate to move to Camp Nou after handing in a transfer request earlier this month.

So far, Liverpool have held firm in their stance that Coutinho is not for sale having rejected three bids, the most recent of which is believed to be around £138m.

Neymar's relationship with Barcelona has soured since his world-record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain amid accusations from the Catalan club that the attacker breached his contract.

According to Brazilian newspaper Estadao, the ex-Santos player has told Coutinho that "he would not regret Liverpool's decision to keep him away from Barcelona".

The pair are currently together preparing for this week's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.