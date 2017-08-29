Rumoured Liverpool and Chelsea target Benedikt Howedes is close to joining Juventus, according to the Schalke 04 defender's agent.

Benedikt Howedes's agent has confirmed that an approach has been made from a Premier League club for the Schalke 04 defender, which he expects to see knocked back.

The Germany international recently emerged as a late summer transfer target for Liverpool, while champions Chelsea were also linked earlier in the window.

Italy appears to be Howedes's next destination, however, as representative Volker Struth has revealed that only minor details are left to finalise on a switch to Juventus.

Asked for an update on the transfer, Struth told Sky90: "I expect the deal to go through. It is about the details now. There is an offer from England too, but the club is only a little attractive."

Juventus have been on the lookout for a new central-defensive option since losing Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan, with Shkodran Mustafi and Gary Cahill most recently linked.