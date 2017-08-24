Juventus reportedly approach Chelsea over a move for club captain Gary Cahill as the Italian champions look to replace Leonardo Bonucci.

Juventus have reportedly approached Chelsea over a surprise move for Gary Cahill.

The Italian champions are in the market for a new centre-back this summer after losing Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan.

Cahill was appointed Chelsea's new captain following the departure of John Terry, but the England international is currently unavailable for selection after picking up a red card on the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign.

According to The Sun, Juventus are targeting a move for Cahill after learning that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would be prepared to sell the 31-year-old for the right price in the final week of August.

The report claims that Juventus are keen on a loan move for the former Bolton Wanderers centre-back, but would be prepared to part with £16.5m to sign him on a permanent deal.

Cahill has scored 25 times in 241 appearances for Chelsea since a 2012 move from Bolton.